Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Rugby Club's 4th Grade side wins Judd Cup Premiership

Updated September 26 2022 - 5:10am, first published 3:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains Rugby Club's 4th Grade side took out the Judd Cup Premiership against Waverley 17-7 on Sunday, September 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.