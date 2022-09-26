Blue Mountains Rugby Club's 4th Grade side took out the Judd Cup Premiership against Waverley 17-7 on Sunday, September 18.
The Blueys triumphed on a sun-soaked T G Millner field, finishing the season as undefeated premiers.
Used to complete domination, the Blueys had to battle against the odds all the way but such is the brilliance of this team they never looked like they were going to lose.
Waverley had everything going their way, the man in the middle making sure they had plenty of possession but the Mountain Men were brutal in defence and never gave them any real chance, stopping virtually all their attacking challenges dead in their tracks.
It was a gutsy mixture of passion and class that got the Blueys home.
Brian Jones was absolutely outstanding, no doubt the Waverley team will have nightmares for months about the standard of rugby he produced inspiring all his teammates along the way. The club is certainly very excited that he may be shelving retirement plans.
Blue Mountains 17 (Brian Jones, Mitch Reberger tries; Chris Nay 2 con, pen).
