Joyful event to wrap up the 2022 Festival of Resilience

On Saturday the Sydney Environment Institute and Blue Mountains Planetary Health Initiative cross pollinate to share a family friendly collaborative canvas creation as part of a project called Grounded Imaginaries. They are inviting the Blue Mountains community to collage, paint, draw, paste and write with them as they explore community stories of resilience and imagine what the future holds for the region. Visit their marquee at the Leura Village Fair on Saturday, October 8 from 10am-3pm.