Joyful event to wrap up the 2022 Festival of Resilience

The five week-long Festival of Resilience wraps up soon by partnering with the Leura Village Fair for the Rejoice weekend on October 8-9.
Festival co-founder Serena Joyner explained the significance of naming the final weekend Rejoice.
"We wanted to close the festival with a truly uplifting message. Over the past five weeks, we have explored many ideas around regeneration, climate action and community resilience, and been inspired by extraordinary locals leading in this space. It's fitting that we now celebrate together."
On Saturday the Sydney Environment Institute and Blue Mountains Planetary Health Initiative cross pollinate to share a family friendly collaborative canvas creation as part of a project called Grounded Imaginaries. They are inviting the Blue Mountains community to collage, paint, draw, paste and write with them as they explore community stories of resilience and imagine what the future holds for the region. Visit their marquee at the Leura Village Fair on Saturday, October 8 from 10am-3pm.
Also on Saturday, keep your eye out for Veg Head, WaterWiz and Fashion Fixer, the Climate Action Superheroes who will be roving the Leura Mall encouraging people to take the Superhero pledge to protect the planet.
On Sunday enjoy performances from local choirs Ecopella and The Heathens, then join in on from 10.30am to learn and sing a 'pub choir' style song with vibrant choir leader Suze Pratten.
She said "group singing is such a fantastic way to connect as a community and start the happy hormones flowing".
"Community singing used to be commonplace in our society and there's never been a better time to bring it back - our resilience as communities will only increase as more and more people enjoy the incredible health and social benefits of singing together.
"We are inviting everyone to sing for Country, for connection and for community," Pratten said.
All the events are free and based in Leura Mall as part of the Festival of Resilience and Leura Village Fair. For more information visit www.festivalofresilience.org.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.