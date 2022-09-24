Dom Turner is best known as a founding member of iconic Australian blues group, Backsliders. This year he will bring his new project, Dom Turner & The Rural Blues Project to the Blue Mountains Music Festival. The Rural Blues Project hybridises and arranges 20th century rural blues music from artists such as Lead Belly, Fred McDowell and Robert Johnson, breathing new life into the blues for 21st century audiences. Turner will be joined by legendary drummer Rosscoe Clarke (Foreday Riders, Cyril B Bunter) and Johnny Gauci on accordian,melodica and keys.