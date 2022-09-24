Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Music Festival turns up heat with Harry Manx and 19twenty

September 24 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Blues are back at the Blue Mountains Music Festival this October with Harry Manx from Canada, Dom Turner & The Rural Blues Project, 19-Twenty, and The Blues Preachers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.