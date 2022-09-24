The Blues are back at the Blue Mountains Music Festival this October with Harry Manx from Canada, Dom Turner & The Rural Blues Project, 19-Twenty, and The Blues Preachers.
English-born Canadian Harry Manx plays a unique style of music which is sometimes known as "Mysticssippi" for his melding of Blues and Indian classical melodies.
Manx delivers his live show with a variety of stringed instruments including the Mohan Veena (Indian slide guitar), drums, guitars, banjo and harmonica.
Downbeat Magazine said that "Manx's real talent lies in creating a place where Blues and Indian Classical are a seamless fit". Billboard Magazine called him "Canada's most expressive Blues player".
Dom Turner is best known as a founding member of iconic Australian blues group, Backsliders. This year he will bring his new project, Dom Turner & The Rural Blues Project to the Blue Mountains Music Festival. The Rural Blues Project hybridises and arranges 20th century rural blues music from artists such as Lead Belly, Fred McDowell and Robert Johnson, breathing new life into the blues for 21st century audiences. Turner will be joined by legendary drummer Rosscoe Clarke (Foreday Riders, Cyril B Bunter) and Johnny Gauci on accordian,melodica and keys.
19-Twenty are Kane Denelly on vocals and guitars, award winning producer and percussionist Syd Green on drums and dobro, and John Gwilliam on double base and backing vocals. Their high-energy live shows are not to be forgotten and they last exhilarated Blue Mountains Music Festival audiences in 2019.
"We are so excited that 19-Twenty are bringing their infectious blend of riff and groove based blue-billy-grass-rockin' roots music to BMMF 2022," said festival director Bob Charter.
The Blues Preachers are Brother John (John Morris) and Captain Bluetongue (Craig Lyons) whose live shows will transport festival-goers to another place and time, somewhere between 1920 and 1940. The Blues Preachers perform a fusion of good old blues, rags, gospel and hillbilly folk. They have secured a reputation as one of the best acoustic blues and roots acts in Australia.
The Blue Mountains Music Festival is on in Katoomba from October 7-9. Weekend and day tickets are still available via our website www.bmff.org.au.
