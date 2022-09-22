Whitewater open day at Penrith stadium

The Nepean River has developed some amazing canoe slalom athletes who have been competing for Australia in the Junior and Under 23 world championships in Ivrea, Italy.
Dominic Curtin, 17, debuted at the powerful white water rapid placing 20th in the world. Sophie Wilson, a Penrith local, and the sole Australian female on the national team in Ivrea, really showed her full skill set competing in both the canoe and kayak categories.
Both paddlers train regularly on the Nepean River and at Penrith Whitewater Stadium with the Western Sydney Whitewater Club.
Lachlan Bassett, an U23 representative in the canoe class, placed 27th as well as being a brilliant leader in the community, coaching junior paddlers and volunteering for the SES.
Jess Fox, a true slalom star and winner of this year's world cup kayak series, is able to give these paddlers tips and tricks when they all train together at the stadium. These paddlers all started when they were at school.
Western Sydney Whitewater Club is based in Penrith and is holding a come and try day on Saturday, September 24 at 2pm at the stadium.
