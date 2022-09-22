Blue Mountains Gazette

Give whitewater canoeing a go at Penrith on Saturday

September 22 2022 - 2:30am
Whitewater open day at Penrith stadium

The Nepean River has developed some amazing canoe slalom athletes who have been competing for Australia in the Junior and Under 23 world championships in Ivrea, Italy.

