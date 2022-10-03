The minister for regional transport and roads rejected legal advice to conduct an environment impact statement into the upgrade of the highway between Katoomba and Lithgow.
Sam Farraway said at a parliamentary committee hearing on August 31 that he believed reviews of environmental factors (REFs) for three sections of the update were sufficient.
Chairwoman of the hearing, Greens MLC Abigail Boyd, said: "But Transport for NSW's own legal advisers recommended that TfNSW conduct an environmental impact statement for the entire proposed upgrade. That has not been done. Why was that advice not followed?"
Mr Farraway replied: "Well I believe that the review of environmental factors process is appropriate for expanding existing road corridors and road infrastructure."
Ms Boyd: "Is that on the basis of your extensive environmental science knowledge?"
Mr Farraway:"No, it's based on that we are expanding and enhancing existing road infrastructure."
The minister also said there will be an EIS for the central section of the project, the proposed tunnel from Blackheath to Hartley, because that will be new infrastructure.
But for the other sections, the government has settled for less onerous REFs - one for the eastern end (Katoomba to Medlow Bath), one for Medlow Bath and one for the western end (Hartley to Lithgow).
News of the legal advice was a surprise to Medlow Bath residents, who have long argued for an EIS.
"That's the first we've heard of that," said president of the Medlow Bath Residents Association, Deb Brown, who insisted the project, which goes through World Heritage Area, deserved a thorough assessment.
"Combining three REFs does not make an EIS which would properly assess cumulative impacts," she said.
"The inaction from all sides of politics has been extremely disappointing given that the concerns of local residents have also been echoed by the Blue Mountains City Council, tourist operators and road safety experts."
Ms Brown said residents have also been angered by Mr Farraway's invitation to them to help shape the final design of a proposed bridge over the highway.
"The pedestrian bridge will destroy the character and feel of the significant historic and tourist area of Medlow Bath. It is a false economy to be constructing a pedestrian bridge of such size when Medlow Bath will no longer become a place to visit but a place to drive through.
"The bridge is a diversion from far more significant issues with the GWH duplication, namely, the lack of proper process, the failure to conduct an EIS and the safety issues related to the ill-conceived plan to widen the highway outside the historic Hydro Majestic Hotel. Apart from the safety concerns, the duplication will have a devastating impact on the economic viability of the Hydro," Ms Brown said
