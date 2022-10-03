Blue Mountains Gazette

Regonal roads minister, Sam Farraway, rejected advice on Great Western Highway upgrade

JC
By Jennie Curtin
October 3 2022 - 5:22am
The minister for regional transport and roads rejected legal advice to conduct an environment impact statement into the upgrade of the highway between Katoomba and Lithgow.

