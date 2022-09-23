The Australian Wrestling Federation will return to the Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre on Saturday, October 1.
A fantastic afternoon of up close action suitable for all ages will feature current rivalries, contender battles, and AWF Commonwealth and Tag Team Championship matches.
New AWF President Goldsteen will host the event which will feature top AWF wrestlers including Commonwealth Champion "Mad" Maxx Ramirez and fellow Cartel members Torture and Trauma, The Detonation Crew of TNT, "Viking" EC Brownie, Whiskey Sixx and Matt Static and The Outer Realm and many more.
President Goldsteen commented: "After a well received event in July, it was decided that AWF should return on October 1 and continue the momentum of bringing a quality pro-wrestling showcase to the Blue Mountains region. It's a new Golden Era of Australian Professional Wrestling, and the AWF team is excited to be coming back to Katoomba to wow audiences once again, and level up the excitement."
Fans will have the chance to meet AWF wrestlers in person.
Doors will open at 3pm with belltime at 3.3pm. Tickets: VIP ringside $40; general adult 16+ $30; general youth under 16 $15. Visit: www.awfwrestling.com.au.
