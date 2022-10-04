A perfect way to celebrate Advertising Feature

Residents and visitors alike flocked to the streets of Leura for the last Village Fair. Photo supplied

The Leura Village Association, along with its major sponsor, Belle Property, is proud to hold the returning Leura Village Fair on Saturday and Sunday October 8 and 9.



The main street of Leura will once again be lined with over 100 market stalls offering the works local artisans as well as crafts, trade goods, vintage wear and much more.

A landmark celebration of the Leura Village Spring Fair finally returns for its 40th year with a food hub located in the Megalong Street car park with a wide array of food and take-home favourites ready to satisfy all your culinary desires.

Take a seat and enjoy the food and entertainment provided by local choirs and musicians performing over the two days.

There will be free face painting for the kids at the Belle Property Stall and many creative family activities in which to participate.

The Leura cafes and speciality shops that line Leura Mall and arcades are excited and stocked up ready to welcome everyone back to Leura.



The shops will be decorated in spring fling with a competition for the best dressed window with prizes kindly donated by sponsors Megalong Books, Belle Real Estate and Lilianfels Resort.

Dazzle the crowd and come dressed in your favourite spring get up. There will be a competition for the best dressed with a prize kindly donated by Geekdom in the Mall.

Celebrate our survival, our grit and our determination - Leura Village Association

The Leura Village Association is excited to re-introduce the fair back into the local calendar.

"The association has combined with the RFS and local community member Ray Wiles whose mammoth efforts with the Blue Mountains Rotary are greatly appreciated," a spokesperson said.



"We welcome one and all to celebrate our survival, our grit and our determination.



"Please come along to revel in our beautiful blooming cherry tree blossoms, our scenery, our hospitality and bring a much-needed tourism injection back into the Blue Mountains village.

"The Leura Village Association thanks all our sponsors and recognises the fair would not be possible without the combined efforts of the Blue Mountain's community - a true testament of Mountains living."

Leura Village Fair will be held in Leura Mall from 9am to 4.30pm on Saturday October 8 and 9am to 3.30pm on Sunday October 9.