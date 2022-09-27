Ask questions and then 'trust your gut' Advertising Feature

A cheery environment sets the right tone for your child's daycare centre. Photo Shutterstock

FINDING the right type of child care for you, your family and your little one can sometimes be a daunting process for parents who are preparing to head back into the workforce.

From day care centres to one-on-one care, the options can be overwhelming and there is also a multitude of considerations to take into account to ensure all needs are being met.



These can include how many hours of care your child will need and fitting another cost into your weekly budget; so doing your research can put you on the right track to a positive care experience.

New parents George and Cassie said they were both excited and nervous to start their 10-month-old baby, Zoe, at child care but said the process was much easier than they had anticipated.

"The whole process of applying was actually really easy," Cassie said, adding the couple chose a day care over a number of other options as it was the most suitable to their situation. After George and I toured the building and facilities, we received a thorough package with lots of information about the day care and all of the paperwork required for us to apply."

With many care facilities often overwhelmed with application requests, Cassie recommended that new parents should start looking at least six months in advance and 'go with their gut instinct' when it came to first impressions.