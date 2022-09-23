Moving Mountains exhibition set to open at Springwood's Braemar Gallery

Blue Mountains artist Anjum Olmo will show her work as part of a new exhibition opening at Springwood's Braemar Gallery.
Titled "Moving Mountains", Olmo's work explores the connection of mindfulness and art in the way it can evoke an emotive response from us individually and as members of our communities.
She is one of three artists to be part of Braemar's next exhibition, along with Geoff Matthews (Fluid) and Joel Mitchell (Back to the Beginning).
"These landscapes reflect the power of the present moment and illustrate by developing more awareness, creates a space for a deeper understanding and insight into our imaginative selves," said Olmo.
"The grandeur and solidness of the mountains magnificently reflects the impermanence of life as the ever-changing light creates an array of difference colours and tones throughout the seasons."
Anjum Olmo is a Blue Mountains abstract painter who has been drawing and creating from a very young age. Her formal studies include the completion of a Diploma in Visual Arts at the Design Centre Nepean and also a Diploma in Interior Decoration/Styling.
The Braemar Gallery exhibition runs until October 23 with the official opening taking place at 2pm on October 1. The gallery at 104 Macquarie Road, Springwood is open Thursday to Sunday from 10am-4pm.
For more details about the exhibition visit www.bluemountainsculturalcentre.com.au/braemar-gallery. For more details about the artist visit: www.anjumolmo.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.