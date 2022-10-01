Blue Mountains Gazette

Rain delays sink chances of Katoomba's big pool opening for start of summer

JC
By Jennie Curtin
October 1 2022 - 7:00am
Work on Katoomba's 50-metre outdoor pool has been delayed by wet weather. Picture by Jennie Curtin

The big wet of 2022 has inevitably led to many delays in building work in the Mountains and unfortunately for swimmers, it means that Katoomba's outdoor pool will not be open for some time yet.

