The big wet of 2022 has inevitably led to many delays in building work in the Mountains and unfortunately for swimmers, it means that Katoomba's outdoor pool will not be open for some time yet.
A council spokeswoman said despite the months of wet weather, progress continues to be made on the pool and surrounding area.
She said the main footings for the access ramp down to the pool area have been installed, tiling of the 50-metre pool is almost complete, and painting of the pool interior is set to start shortly.
However, the painting is also highly dependent on the weather and the short-term forecast is not promising.
The spokeswoman said the new pool area won't be open for the start of summer but "we're working with the contractor and are still optimistic that the complex will be open by the end of this year".
Once complete, the outdoor pool area upgrades will provide:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.