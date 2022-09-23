A man his 30s was rescued from a Glenbrook cliff face this afternoon [Friday, September 23] in an operation described by the NSW Ambulance Service as "one of the most dangerous'' they have carried out.
The man was spotted halfway down a cliff face on a narrow rock ledge near the Tunnel View Lookout at Glenbrook by someone on the other side of the nearby creek.
NSW Ambulance Special Operations team paramedics attended the scene where they were able to rescue the man, who was then taken to Westmead Hospital.
"This job has been one of the most dangerous I've done in a while," said Inspector Murray Traynor.
"Special Operations paramedics had to hike the Gorge Walking Track with crews then climbing about 50 metres up the cliff face.
"We were only able to get within two metres of him, so we then abseiled down from the top and got him to the ground, where he was winched out by our Toll Ambulance Rescue helicopter."
The ambulance service thanked the caller who stayed on the line to help guide their teams to the stranded man.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.