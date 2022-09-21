Blue Mountains Gazette

Assange rally at the Three Sisters

Updated September 25 2022 - 10:59pm, first published September 21 2022 - 10:52pm
Local calls for the Australian Government to speak up for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange intensified this month with a rally at Echo Point.

