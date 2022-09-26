Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Council set to receive $33 million in road repair funding from Transport for NSW

Updated September 26 2022 - 3:11am, first published 12:30am
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill at a roadwork site. Picture supplied

Blue Mountains City Council is set to receive up to $33 million for emergency roadworks after gaining in principle approval from Transport for NSW (TfNSW) for the disaster recovery funding.

