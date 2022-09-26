Blue Mountains City Council is set to receive up to $33 million for emergency roadworks after gaining in principle approval from Transport for NSW (TfNSW) for the disaster recovery funding.
"This funding approval in principle means that road repairs can be further escalated over the spring and summer seasons this year," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
Almost one-third of the road network was damaged during natural disasters in March and July this year. The worst hit areas were Wentworth Falls, Katoomba, Leura and the Megalong Valley, but roads were seriously damaged in all 27 towns and villages throughout the Blue Mountains.
Council said it is putting "all available resources" to fixing the roads as well as the 66 landslides that have occurred in the city. Additional external contractor crews are also being engaged to support the work.
But there is an extremely high demand for road contractors and materials across all disaster affected local government areas in the state.
The mayor said council currently has two crews that use jet patching machines, plus a heavy patch crew.
"Two externally engaged contractor crews have also been completing heavy patching work in recent months, and we have brought on another two external crews who are completing emergency works," he said.
"We intend to get even more additional external contractors to focus on resurfacing roads, rather than just temporary patching. Council just needs the rain to hold off, so we can really start to gain momentum now that the weather is warming up. This is because road repairs require dry weather conditions and a minimum temperature of nine degrees for permanent repairs to take effect.
"Given the extent of the damage it is still going to take time to get this work done. We thank residents for their patience and understanding in these challenging times."
