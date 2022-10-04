NSW health minister, Brad Hazzard, has estimated that a new Blue Mountains hospital would cost between $600m and $800m to build and that it could not be rebuilt on the current site.
"People assume you can build it on the site," Mr Hazzard told a parliamentary committee on health last month. "You can't because it's right on the edge of the bush. Since that was built, there's now all the fire controls and fire requirements, so there's got to be a site located."
He said no locations had yet been considered but he had asked Treasury "whether they could see their way fit to giving some funds necessary for the planning part".
Planning for a new hospital, including finding an appropriate location and deciding what additional services could be offered, would cost between $5 and 10m.
The health minister told the hearing he had visited the hospital with Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, on August 17.
"There is no question it's a great hospital in the sense that it's 100 years old and the staff are fabulous. But it has some real challenges delivering on the infrastructure.
'From my point of view, I am keen to push hard to get funding for that one in the next major round of funding, when it becomes available. I think the issue for that hospital is that it serves approximately 65,000 people in the broader drawing area and it has some challenges in terms of, for example, it doesn't have chemo access."
MLC Adam Searle, a former Blue Mountains mayor who was questioning Mr Hazzard, told him a relative who had recently had cancer surgery needed to travel to Nepean for radiation therapy every day for 30 days.
"Yes, that is the issue. It is not desirable, obviously," Mr Hazzard responded. "All I can tell you, Adam, is that it is high on my priority list and I am certainly pushing to try and get some Treasury allocation for it.
"The doctors were pushing to have some money allocated for planning for the actual clinical services plan and the infrastructure planning. I am certainly advocating for that as we progress with the Treasurer and Treasury. But, of course, like everything else, not everything can happen at once. But I certainly have a high priority on that particular one."
Mr Hazzard said he had also asked the Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District, supported by Health Infrastructure, to look at what could be done in the short term to introduce better services, citing the new dialysis centre at Katoomba hospital, which is located in a portable building.
He suggested that might provide a solution to enable Katoomba to offer chemotherapy and other infusion treatments.
Katoomba's new chairman of the Medical Staff Council, Dr Stavros Prineas, has said the lack of infusion facilities was particularly draining on ill patients, who had to make the 100-kilometre round trip to Nepean for a 30-minute infusion.
The parliamentary hearing heard of some of the problems at the hospital, including sewer blockages and overflows, roof leaks, lead dust, pest control and access from possums, snakes and rodents, disability access issues and fire safety compliance defects.
"I went right through the hospital, every aspect of it," Mr Hazzard said. "There are parts of it that are clearly just outdated and worn out and parts that are being closed off because they are no longer appropriate for use."
He noted the hospital's clinicians had told him the smaller structure of Katoomba was "good for personal outreach to patients" and said a new hospital wouldn't replicate all the services offered at Nepean.
"That wouldn't make a lot of sense, but you would certainly be doing a lot of new work there and that has to be determined by the doctors in a clinical services plan."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.