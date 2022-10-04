Blue Mountains Gazette

Big cost for a new Blue Mountains hospital, says NSW Health Minister, Brad Hazzard

By Jennie Curtin
October 4 2022 - 2:00am
NSW health minister, Brad Hazzard, has estimated that a new Blue Mountains hospital would cost between $600m and $800m to build and that it could not be rebuilt on the current site.

