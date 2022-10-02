Work has now started on the $1.5 million dollar, year-long upgrade to Springwood's Buttenshaw Park.
The design of the new teenage adventure playground looks to maximise the sloping topography of the park to deliver a space with:
To ensure the majority of the work at Buttenshaw is delivered on time and within budget, council has dumped the BMX pump track from this upgrade.
Council hopes to gain grant funding for the BMX track which will form part of the second stage of improvements.
A council spokeswoman said "postponing the construction of the pump track is not a decision council has taken lightly. While we have been preparing to break ground at the park, our region has experienced a perfect storm of recurring, extreme wet weather and the ongoing impacts of COVID-19. This has included labour and material shortages and a corresponding escalation in the project costs."
During the upgrade works, part of the footpath connecting the park to the eastern side of the Springwood Aquatic and Fitness Centre will be closed, as it is within the construction area and will be upgraded. Access to the centre from the park is available along the western side of the building.
All areas of the park outside of the construction area remain open for use while the work is taking place. It is set to be completed by March 2023.
Many residents living near the 4.48 hectare park between Plateau Road and the Great Western Highway told the Gazette last year they were not keen on the plans and wanted council to reconsider the size and location of the new playground, and examine parking and lighting issues.
But Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, has maintained that "the design of the new play space strikes the right balance for Buttenshaw Park. We know that providing safe, inclusive and engaging spaces for our young people is essential for developing positive communities".
He said the design also respected the rare character of the park - the central lawn is undeveloped.
"This upgrade is about enhancing the park - retaining what we love, while providing new experiences for our youth," Cr Greenhill said.
Buttenshaw is one of our four district Mountains parks being upgraded.
Council has previously said the park has been designed to be alcohol free from 9pm and a mechanism to lock the flying fox was under investigation. There will be no direct lighting of the play area.
For project updates, see https://yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/buttenshaw-park
This project is funded under the Western Parkland City Liveability Program, part of the Western Sydney City Deal (WSCD) between federal and state governments, and eight local councils.
