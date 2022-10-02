Blue Mountains Gazette

A new attempt for Buttenshaw Park makeover

By B.c Lewis
Updated October 2 2022 - 11:23pm, first published 10:00pm
Work has started on the teen adventure playground at Buttenshaw Park.

Work has now started on the $1.5 million dollar, year-long upgrade to Springwood's Buttenshaw Park.

