Blue Mountains Artfest open for entries

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, Blue Mountains Artfest will be back in person from November 11 to 13 in Wentworth Falls.
Blue Mountains Artfest is a community art and craft festival in its 39th year, celebrating the talents of local artists and artisans.
This year's exhibition is currently open for artist entries. Blue Mountains Artfest exhibits a range of fine art from painting, drawing and sculpture to photography and mixed media. The deadline for entry form submissions is Friday, October 14. There are prizes up for grabs including the judges' choice award, people's choice award, and photography and digital award.
Blue Mountains Artfest wants to inspire the next generation of artists, and school children from kindergarten to year 6 can submit an artwork for display and competition. Entry is free and there are great prizes to win.
The festival is the major annual fundraiser for Wentworth Falls Public School, run by Wentworth Falls Public School P&C and supported by our platinum sponsors D'vine Cellars in Wentworth Falls and Katoomba, and Upper Blue Mountains Bendigo Community Bank.
Entry forms and further information can be found at https://bluemtnsartfest.com.au or follow us @bluemtnsartfest on Instagram or the event's Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.