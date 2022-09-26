Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Artfest open for entries

Updated September 27 2022 - 2:37am, first published September 26 2022 - 11:24pm
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, Blue Mountains Artfest will be back in person from November 11 to 13 in Wentworth Falls.

