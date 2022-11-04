The sound of mowers is starting up throughout the Blue Mountains, but not all of them are being pushed or ridden on by a human.
Blue Mountains City Council has invested in a robot mower to assist with the mowing and brushcutting of steep embankments, particularly those affected by ongoing wet weather.
It means there's also less chance of a council parks worker being bitten by a snake in the long grass.
The remote-controlled, self-propelled, mower was seen in action recently maintaining some steep sloping areas and working by the side of the road near busy traffic.
A council spokeswoman said the Agria 9600 robotic mower has made the mowing of these embankments "safer and more efficient".
"As an added benefit the mower is also capable of mowing wet and boggy areas as it is lighter than a normal ride on mower and is on tracks. This is greatly assisting in keeping the grass down at certain locations, including some sportsgrounds."
The mower is also being used to mow the steep parts of Katoomba and Blaxland tips which had always been challenging to maintain, she said.
The spokeswoman said the advantages of a robotic mower were that it was "much safer than the current practice of using man operated plant, including the risk of snake bites".
She said the new mower would help storm water run more freely and not become leachate (toxic).
It was easier to identify leachate and gas breakouts which will assist with compliance monitoring and improving environmental outcomes such as gas management and odour risk.
She said the mower also "allows grasses to take better root of the batters [at the tip] reducing the likelihood of landslides".
