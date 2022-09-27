Blue Mountains Gazette
Watch

Severe thunderstorm pounds Blue Mountains with hail, leaving streets white

Updated September 27 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A brief but thunderous hail storm has stopped traffic and school holidaymakers in the lower Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.