A brief but thunderous hail storm has stopped traffic and school holidaymakers in the lower Blue Mountains.
Following a severe storm warning from the Bureau of Meteorology, the hail pelted Macquarie Road, leaving children squealing with delight and blocking their ears.
Shoppers stopped to check potential damage to their cars and take photos of the storm as it passed.
The storm lasted about five minutes shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, September 27.
But the streets were left looking like they had been covered in snow.
Moments later a rainbow appeared on the horizon.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning on Tuesday for west and south of greater Sydney and around the Illawarra, as well as the NSW north coast.
Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall were predicted to lead to possible flash flooding.
