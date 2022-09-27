Faulconbridge sculptor Joel Mitchell is showcasing his work in a new exhibition at Springwood's Braemar Gallery.
Titled Back to the Beginning, the exhibition runs at the Macquarie Road gallery until October 23.
Mitchell draws his inspiration from nature and natural forms. He is passionate about conservation and revealing the beauty of discarded timber, to create distinctive pieces that tell stories for generations to come.
"I find the process of seeing art in discarded timber - then cutting, grinding, carving and sanding until it is revealed - deeply satisfying. There are many parallels in seeing the potential in myself and others," he said.
This exhibition explores the integration and cyclical nature of life and art.
Twenty-five years ago, Mitchell exhibited his first sculpture in Braemar Gallery. Created from a Seed was his year 12 Visual Arts major work from Winmalee High School. At the time it didn't seem particularly significant, however something deep was planted which would cultivate and grow over decades.
Mitchell became passionate about creative spaces that invite people into deeper connection with themselves, others and the natural world. He learnt (and is learning still) to embrace the messy process of creative play where mistakes are essential for learning and growing.
The intervening years saw Mitchell travel, marry, move to Darwin and develop his arts practice in sculpting. Now, a dad to three wild, adventurous children, he continues to be curious about seeds and the significance of their symbolism in life and art.
Teaching sculpture locally and making art, Mitchell has come full circle and recently returned to the Blue Mountains. He feels privileged to once again call this wild, beautiful place 'home'.
Braemar Gallery at 104 Macquarie Road, Springwood is open Thursday to Sunday from 10am-4pm.
For more details about Joel Mitchell visit: www.joelmitchell.art
