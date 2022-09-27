Blue Mountains Gazette

Sculptor Joel Mitchell's work featured in new exhibition at Braemar Gallery.

Updated September 29 2022 - 5:44am, first published September 27 2022 - 10:54pm
Faulconbridge sculptor Joel Mitchell is showcasing his work in a new exhibition at Springwood's Braemar Gallery.

