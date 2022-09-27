Blackheath Art Prize returns over October long weekend

The ever-popular Blackheath Art Prize will be held at the Blackheath Art Society (BAS) Studio at 139a Station Street, Blackheath from October 1-3.
The judge for this year is esteemed artist Pam Vaughan.
"It is an open competition and attracts outstanding artists keen to show in this unique mountain environment. We always have a wonderful range of entries in many mediums and styles. It's always fascinating to hear the judge's comments. There is something for everyone" said BAS president Sally Coppard.
The exhibitors compete for $1000 first prize and $500 second prize. The exhibition will be open on Saturday and Sunday 10am-5pm and 10am-4pm on Monday.
All welcome to the "Meet the Artists" and prize-giving event on Saturday, October 1 at 2.30pm. Visitors can also vote for the People's Choice award during their visit.
For more details, visit www.blackheathart.com or the society's Facebook page.
