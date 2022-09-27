Blue Mountains Gazette

Blackheath Art Prize returns over October long weekend

Updated September 27 2022 - 11:43pm, first published 11:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ever-popular Blackheath Art Prize will be held at the Blackheath Art Society (BAS) Studio at 139a Station Street, Blackheath from October 1-3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.