Pre-school and library the fundraising target for East Timor in this year's Trek for Timor event

Updated September 30 2022 - 2:46am, first published September 29 2022 - 10:00pm
Funds raised for this year's Trek for Timor will go towards building a preschool in the remote village of Taurema and a library in the secondary school in Hatobuilico.

