Funds raised for this year's Trek for Timor will go towards building a preschool in the remote village of Taurema and a library in the secondary school in Hatobuilico.
The 2022 Blue Mountains Trek for Timor fundraiser is on now. The event supports the Blue Mountains friendship region of Hatobuilico, a sub-district in the remote mountains of East Timor.
While visiting East Timor recently, Trek representatives were asked to help build with the fit out of the library and with the building and fitting out of the new pre-school.
Committee member Jude Finch said there are very few libraries in East Timor, so it would be a wonderful resource.
One of two Trek ambassadors, Blue Mountains Deputy Mayor Romola Hollywood and former chair of the Blue Mountains Hatobuilico Friendship Committee, said she had seen "first hand how the funds raised from the Trek for Timor go directly to support projects that improve the lives of the people".
She has signed up to walk100 km this October.
"When I visited Hatobuilico in 2015 for the opening of the primary school in Taurema, I saw the value people placed on education as the pathway forward for the young nation of Timor-Leste.
"I am thrilled the funds raised for this year's Trek. Preschools and libraries are two causes very close to my heart. In my professional life, I have advocated for the benefits of early childhood education and, as a councillor, I have been a strong advocate for the value of libraries for people of all ages."
Kirsty Sword Gusmao, the former first lady of East Timor, said she was thrilled to support the Trek again as an ambassador.
"I am chuffed to have been asked to once again serve as ambassador of the wonderful Trek for Timor," she said.
"The establishment of a pre-school at Tucaro will give the children in this area a vital headstart in their education and in life, and support for the Hatubuilico Secondary School Library will open a window on the world for young people in the local area."
For just $100, blackboards can be built and delivered to children attending preschool in a remote area. These blackboards might be the only writing and drawing resource available. For $500-$1000 the new library at the Hatobuilico Secondary School could be fitted out with shelving, desks and chairs.
Cr Hollywood said "every donation counts".
"A preschool and a library will make a real difference for children and families living in the remote sub-district of Hatobuilico," she added.
Visit https://trek-for-timor-blue-mountains.raisely.com to sign up or support the Trek.
