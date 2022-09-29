There won't be four storeys in Blaxland's town centre if Mayor Mark Greenhill has anything to do with it. Instead it could be transformed with a town square and underground parking.
At a council meeting on September 27, together with his Labor ward colleague, Cr Nyree Fisher, they asked fellow councillors to throw out a council staff recommendation to allow an increase to the height of the businesses on the Great Western Highway at Blaxland from the current nine to 12 metres.
Instead of going up, he wants to see development go underground with a grand multi-million dollar scheme for underground car parking in the town centre to free up space for a piazza/ town square.
Master planning for Blaxland's town centre started in November 2016 when the first stage of community consultation took place.
Cr Greenhill in an amended motion said he preferred option one from the three options. This proposed no change to the building heights.
But he added a proposal for "the addition of undergrounding of the council car park on the western side and the possible creation of a piazza-style town centre on the existing car park site, this could include grass, trees, shade, seating sufficient to attract café-style developments".
He said this option stopped Blaxland looking like Kingswood and would mean it could be more like Lawson. Grant funding could be sought to make it happen and council should "engage with landlords on improving current buildings on the basis that enhancements will bring increased revenue to Blaxland".
The idea passed overwhelmingly, with the only objection from Cr Roza Sage. Her two other Liberal councillor colleagues - Cr Brendan Christie and Cr Kevin Schreiber did not attend the monthly council meeting.
When asked by the Gazette afterwards about costings, Cr Greenhill said it was only at "concept and consultation stage" and "staff would work out the cost ... probably a few million".
The mayor said council had already secured $23 million from WestInvest for other projects and "this would be far less than that ... underground parking fits with the criteria of the grant scheme".
Council's preferred option was to increase the building heights but with a focus on "meeting public benefit" - such as potentially two levels of shop top housing - and "high design quality". A report to council said "unlike many other Mountains towns, there are few heritage listed buildings and Blaxland is unremarkable in built character ... it is clear from the community consultation that many residents think that renewal of the town centre is desirable, provided that amenity improves and design quality of the built form can be achieved".
Cr Greenhill said he and Cr Fisher doorknocked every Blaxland resident before the recent council election - on a platform against overdevelopment and "received a very strong mandate at the ballot box .. they didn't want four storeys".
