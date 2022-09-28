Johnny K exhibition at Day Gallery in Blackheath

Blue Mountains-based artist Johnny K had a near sell-out show at the Day Gallery last year that, due to COVID lockdown restrictions, no one came to.
It was a virtual show that had surprising success even with the gallery being closed and a full scaffold up hiding the front windows of the gallery for restoration works.
This year the gallery and Johnny K are looking forward to opening Everywhere I Go You Are There to the public this October long weekend on Saturday 1st at 2pm.
The show is an accumulation of ideas inspired by Johnny's dirt road adventures through the Blue Mountains, Central Tablelands and the Riverina.
The works explore romance, the beauty of the landscape and the notion of what it means to be free.
Johnny often finds himself daydreaming as he stares into expansive skies, watching the passage of clouds. He wonders where the clouds have come from and what their story is. Have they nurtured the land with rain , created a shadow to give shelter from the sun or did a dragon breathing fire just float by?
We look forward to seeing you all for this not to missed solo show with Johnny K.
Opening drinks Saturday, October 1 at 2pm. Exhibition runs until October 16 at Day Gallery, corner Govetts Leap Rd and Wentworth St, Blackheath.
