Blue Mountains Gazette

Everywhere I Go You Are There - new art exhibition in Blackheath

Updated September 28 2022 - 3:19am, first published 3:14am
Johnny K exhibition at Day Gallery in Blackheath

Blue Mountains-based artist Johnny K had a near sell-out show at the Day Gallery last year that, due to COVID lockdown restrictions, no one came to.

