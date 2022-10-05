Blue Mountains Gazette

'Expect to have a good time': James Morrison returns to Penrith for lakes concert

Updated October 5 2022 - 11:02pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Morrison will perform at Penrith Lakes on October 30. Picture by Geoff Jones

Trumpet maestro James Morrison will visit Penrith for one monumental afternoon of music on October 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.