'Expect to have a good time': James Morrison returns to Penrith for lakes concert

Trumpet maestro James Morrison will visit Penrith for one monumental afternoon of music on October 30.
Morrison said he is excited to return to Penrith after an absence of nearly 10 years.
"I have performed in concert venues and theatres throughout the world, but this will be my very first on the edge of a lake and what better place than the Sydney International Regatta Centre," said Morrison.
Joining Morrison on stage will be his quartet including sons William on guitar and Harry on double bass, and Patrick Danao on drums.
Together, the James Morrison Quartet have taken the international music scene by storm, performing at major festivals such as BBC Proms with superstar Dianne Reeves, Melbourne International Jazz Festival with Patti Austin, and performing at famous jazz venues including Ronnie Scott's in London.
In what he is describing as an intimate afternoon of jazz, Morrison's show will comprise of classic jazz based on styles and acts such as Louis Armstrong, Bosso Nova, Stan Getz, Be-Bop and much more.
"I want everyone to enjoy the performance," he said.
"Firstly, I'm not there to educate anyone about jazz; I really love the music, and what it does and how it makes me feel and I want everyone to feel that, and we can all enjoy it together."
When asked about what audiences can expect, Morrison replied: "Expect to have a good time."
Although COVID restrictions in recent years have put a pause on touring, Morrison recently returned from a tour of Europe saying it's great to be on the road again making music.
In addition to performing, Morrison spends much of his time in education conducting master classes and workshops sharing his love and knowledge for music education.
As well as performing with his quartet, Morrison will join the students and staff of St Pauls Grammar and Nepean High for special performances in the early afternoon.
"The students are putting a lot of energy into preparing their pieces and I am looking forward to working with them and sharing the stage for an afternoon of fantastic entertainment."
For ticket details visit trybooking.com.
