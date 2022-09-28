Blue Mountains Hospital midwife Madeleine Simpson has been announced as a finalist for Midwife of the Year at the upcoming NSW Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards.
The awards are a keenly anticipated annual event that celebrates the outstanding contributions nurses and midwives make every day to patients, their families and communities.
Ms Simpson is the Midwifery Unit Manager of the Women's and Children's Unit at the hospital in Katoomba. She has led the unit for the last five years and has shown her passion for woman-centred care and empowering her staff.
"What motivates me is the joy I get from working with families and providing high quality health care to women," said Ms Simpson, who is one of just three finalists in the prestigious category.
"To me the nomination is a wonderful recognition of how well our whole unit has worked to build a great women's and children's health service here at Blue Mountains hospital.
"My colleagues give me the support, advice and encouragement to keep everything moving and progressing - so it really has been a team effort."
