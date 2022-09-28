Blue Mountains Gazette

Meet the Blue Mountains finalist for NSW Midwife of the Year, Madeleine Simpson

Updated September 29 2022 - 6:42am, first published September 28 2022 - 8:30pm
Blue Mountains Hospital midwife Madeleine Simpson has been announced as a finalist for Midwife of the Year at the upcoming NSW Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards.

