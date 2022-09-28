Blue Mountains Gazette

Toni Childs in concert at Blue Mountains Theatre

Toni Childs will perform at the Blue Mountains Theatre on October 8. Picture by Rae Mitchell

Blue Mountains audiences will get the chance join the legendary Toni Childs on October 8 for a special two-hour performance as she celebrates her life's musical works.

