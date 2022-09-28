Toni Childs in concert at Blue Mountains Theatre

Blue Mountains audiences will get the chance join the legendary Toni Childs on October 8 for a special two-hour performance as she celebrates her life's musical works.
The multi-Grammy nominated artist will be performing hits and fan favourites from her albums Union, House of Hope, the Woman's Boat and Keep the Faith in the first hour of her show. The second hour will be an introduction to Childs' new music, from two very special albums, It's All a Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.
Childs is a celebrated singer/songwriter known for her powerful voice, inspiring independent spirit and crafted storytelling. With fans around the world, she has produced a list of international hits including Don't Walk Away, Stop Your Fussin', Walk and Talk Like Angels, Many Rivers to Cross, and I've Got to Go Now.
Over Childs' illustrious career she has opened for Bob Dylan and performed duets with greats such as Al Green and Peter Gabriel. She has toured the world over gaining a much loved fan base.
Toni Childs will perform at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 8. Bookings: bluemountainstheatre.com.au
