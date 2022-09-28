Blue Mountains Gazette

Flag protocol comes to fore in Glenbrook following Queen's death

Updated September 28 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The recent death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II highlighted the significance of the flag precinct in Glenbrook Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.