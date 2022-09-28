Flag protocol comes to fore in Glenbrook following Queen's death

The recent death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II highlighted the significance of the flag precinct in Glenbrook Park.
Lower Blue Mountains Rotary Club administers the precinct, with past club president Roger Winterburn in charge of the duties.
Many members of public commented favourably on the movement of the national flag during the week of mourning for the late Queen.
Mr Winterburn received advice from the Commonwealth Flag Officer on passing of the Queen at 4.45am on Friday, September 9. By 7am the national flag was lowered to half mast where it remained until the day after the funeral except for the day the new Sovereign, King Charles the Third, was proclaimed. This occurred on Sunday, September 11 when the flag was raised to the peak from 12noon to dusk.
The mayor praised the Rotary club for its custody of the flag precinct.
"These importance observances don't happen by accident. I want to thank Rotary and Roger in particular, for meticulously ensuring all protocols are followed and our flags are cared for," he said.
"Quiet community activities like this happen because people care and give their time. On behalf of the community, I am very grateful and give thanks."
The mayor said the flags at council's headquarters in Katoomba are administered by council staff and by the local Chamber of Commerce at Wentworth Falls.
The Glenbrook flag precinct also contains a fitting memorial to Glenbrook residents who were victims of the Granville train disaster.
A new fully sown, quality Australian National Flag was purchased recently by the Lower Blue Mountains Rotary Club as part of its ongoing replacement program.
Australian National Flag Day was recognised on September 3, marking 121 years since the national flag was first flown at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne - site of Australia's first Parliament.
That date was also Merchant Navy Day and, in accordance with protocol, the national flag, the Australian Red Ensign and the NSW State Flag were also flown on the three flag poles at Glenbrook.
The Red Ensign is particularly valued having been donated to the Rotary Club many years ago by the late Rotary Past District Governor and returned serviceman Paul Henningham.
