Warrimoo's Chantal Bronkhorst and partner Mitchell Isaacs win in Blue Mountains Max Adventure race and get ready for Ultra Trail Australia in Katoomba

By B C Lewis
October 12 2022 - 7:30pm
Adventure sprint race winners Chantal Bronkhorst and Mitchell Isaacs from Warrimoo are now gearing up for Ultra Trail this month.

Warrimoo's Chantal Bronkhorst and her partner Mitchell Isaacs may have taken out a mixed doubles event in a Glenbrook sprint distance adventure race last month, but they are still nervous about the coming Ultra Trail Australia [UTA] run.

