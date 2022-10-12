Warrimoo's Chantal Bronkhorst and her partner Mitchell Isaacs may have taken out a mixed doubles event in a Glenbrook sprint distance adventure race last month, but they are still nervous about the coming Ultra Trail Australia [UTA] run.
UTA touts itself as the world's third-largest trail-running event. It takes place on October 27-30 and starts in Katoomba.
Bronkhorst and Isaacs were the fastest on the classic mixed course of the Max Adventure Race Series' on September 17, after missing out on the win last year by just minutes.
Bronkhorst said as "Blue Mountains locals we definitely had a competitive advantage as we could do training runs up and down the [Glenbrook] gorge". The event features trail running, mountain biking and kayaking, all while reading a map and compass.
Now their focus is on the 100 kilometres of Ultra Trail. It's their first attempt and they went for the 100kms because the 50kms had already sold out.
"I didn't really know much about the UTA. When I realised the elevation gain was more than 5000 metres ... I knew I would have my work cut out for me."
They have been training with UP Coaching and Crossfit Peak. After a year of preparation they were hopeful of running it in under 14 hours.
"For the UTA, first place gets gold, but in the rest of the field, anyone under 14 hours gets a silver buckle.
"Even though it hasn't been ideal training conditions over the last five months [with UTA track closures], we haven't been too concerned, as we got on the course a fair bit prior to March and ... there are so many options even when things are closed, there's always somewhere to go."
They have both previously participated in Bush Search and Rescue NSW Navshield 27-hour endurance events, but are now nursing leg injuries.
"I'm just going to roll with it ... but I've recalibrated my expectations."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.