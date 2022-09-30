When Canadian bluesman Harry Manx takes to the stage at the Blue Mountains Music Festival on October 7, he admits it will be a "bit like coming home".
The 67-year-old has been a welcome performer at the Katoomba festival over the last 25 years and was eagerly awaiting his latest visit when the Gazette spoke to him from his west coast Canadian home.
"I remember the first time I played at the festival. I was immediately impressed with the very positive energy of the place. Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves to the max. The level of excellent musicianship was noticeable right from the first day," he said.
Manx will perform three shows at this October's festival, ahead of a lengthy 24-date Australian tour.
"There are so many great (festival) highlights for me," he said of his Blue Mountains connection.
"I recall playing in the old RSL and the place would be packed to the roof, it was hot and steamy in there. I had a few other blues musicians sitting in with me and we were tearing it up. I think we played way past our allotted time but nobody seemed to care. That night was pure joy and fun for me."
Renowned for his mastery of the slide guitar, and his blending of Blues and Eastern music traditions, Manx will be playing works from his repertoire of 20 recordings and more than 150 songs at his Australian shows.
Australian audiences have long embraced the Canadian artist's rich discography, even if it took him a bit longer to recognise this fact himself.
"I used to think many years ago that I had chosen to come to play in Australia. But now I see that I'm only here because I've been welcomed back again and again," he said.
Manx's concert performances might look effortless, but he has honed his craft over decades. Indian music captured his attention in the mid-80s when he began a five-year tutelage with Rajasthani Indian musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. Receiving the gift of Bhatt's custom-made, self-designed Mohan Veena (a 20-stringed sitar/guitar hybrid) was the catalyst for Manx to forge a new path with his now signature east-meets-west style of music.
"I'm not sure how much natural talent I was gifted with but I do know that I've put in a fair amount of time with my instruments and I suspect that has helped things along in a big way," he said.
"There was a time when I'd practice up to five hours a day and I think that kind of devotion to your art can be really helpful to be able to express through music.
"I still find myself exploring deeper and deeper into songs and making new discoveries."
Manx had plenty of time to practice and record his art during the world's pandemic.
"During the COVID-19 lockdown I spent time recording and practicing just to keep my fingers moving. It was also a good moment to change old patterns and find new ways of doing things. I had time to rest, reset and contemplate what a gift life has provided me."
Harry Manx will be performing on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the Blue Mountains Music Festival. Other headline performers include John Butler and Kasey Chambers. For more details, and tickets, visit: www.bmff.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.