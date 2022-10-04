Blue Mountains residents may be asked to take part in noise monitoring in coming weeks as part of data collection for Western Sydney Airport and its flightpaths.
Macquarie MP Susan Templeman announced the development in preparations for the contentious airport this week.
"I have been advised that some residents may be asked to have noise monitors in their backyards, for up to a month, to assist in baseline data collection as part of the Western Sydney Airport Airspace and Flightpath Design Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process," she said.
"This is an important part of the EIS and I encourage residents to participate, if asked."
The Labor MP said the noise fieldwork will establish ambient noise data across a wide swathe of Western Sydney, including areas of the Blue Mountains and the Hawkesbury.
"It will be carried out by WSP Australia, who has been contracted to do this work. It involves having a box with recording equipment placed outside in someone's yard. People should check the credentials of anyone who approaches them for access to their property," said Ms Templeman.
"The construction of the airport is clearly well-advanced following decisions of the former Liberal/National government.
"While we all know it's being built, under the previous government, no information had been released to our community about the preliminary flightpath work and under their timetable this information is not due to be released until mid-2023."
Ms Templeman said it was "extremely important that the flow of information begins - as it is with this update - so the public can see where we are in the process".
"As the Member for Macquarie, I will continue to shine a light on these issues for the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury communities and ensure the concerns of my community are heard at the highest level."
