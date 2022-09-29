NSW Police are urging footy fans to keep the rivalry family-friendly and behave responsibly ahead of this weekend's NRL grand final.
In the battle of the west - the Penrith Panthers will take on the Parramatta Eels at Accor Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park, for the decider which kicks off at 7.30pm this Sunday (October 2).
Police will launch a high-visibility operation, comprising officers from across the South West Metropolitan Region; they will be assisted by specialist police to ensure the safety and security of officials, players and the estimated 80,000 spectators who will be in attendance.
Gates will open at 1pm for preliminary matches and entertainment, and those attending are urged to arrive early.
Security guards will assist police in targeting troublemakers, anti-social behaviour, and alcohol-related crime at the stadium, and to ensure all fans get to and from the stadium safely.
Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said with two very passionate groups of fans involved in the Grand Final, the police operation is in place to ensure everyone enjoys themselves safely, and without fear of anti-social of criminal behaviour.
"Those who choose to do the wrong thing will be dealt with swiftly; this could mean ejection from the ground and/or banning notices, with fines, or even criminal charges," Assistant Commissioner Smith said.
"Spectators need to be considerate of others during post-match celebrations and, whether your team wins or loses, there is no excuse for violence, intimidation or anti-social behaviour.
"To anyone celebrating across the state, I'd like to remind you to drink responsibly, know your limits, and keep an eye on your mates," Assistant Commissioner Smith said.
Additionally, officers from the North West Metropolitan Region will run a high-visibility operation - comprising both general duties and specialist police - as additional crowds are expected at many venues and locations in both Parramatta and Penrith.
To assist in avoiding disruption and disappointment, spectators are urged to plan their trip ahead of time and utilise public transport services.
Visit the events page at www.transportnsw.info or call 131 500 for all the latest timetable and ticketing information for trains, buses, ferries, light rail and taxi ranks.
Motorists driving to Sydney Olympic Park are reminded to book their parking in advance and allow plenty of travel time and expect significant delays, particularly around the venue before and after the match.
For all special-event traffic information and live traffic reports, refer to the live traffic website for details: www.livetraffic.com.
Assistant Commissioner Smith also encouraged ticketholders to check conditions of entry and allow plenty of time when entering the stadium.
Further venue information, including conditions of entry and parking availability, is available on the event page at: https://accorstadium.com.au
