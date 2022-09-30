Panthers among the top recipients at the 2022 Dally M Awards

It was rugby league's night-of-nights in Sydney this week, as the NRL and NRLW celebrated its best at the 2022 Dally M Awards.
Despite Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks halfback, Nicho Hynes, taking home the top prize - the Dally M Medal - the Penrith Panthers were among the top recipients.
Captain and lock Isaah Yeo, hooker Apisai Koroisau and second rower Viliame Kikau were named in the NRL Dally M Team of the Year.
This was the third straight selection for Yeo and Kikau, and the first selection for Koroisau.
Though a step down for the Panthers (who had six players named in the 2021 Team of the Year), they were tied with the Sydney Roosters on three, for the most players to receive the honour.
In the race for the Dally M Award, Penrith fullback, Dylan Edwards, finished tied fifth alongside North Queensland Cowboys fullback, Scott Drinkwater, both on 23 votes.
Hynes won with 38 votes, while 2019 winner and Roosters captain James Tedesco, was second with 33 and St George Illawarra Dragons captain, Ben Hunt, was third with 32.
The Penrith Panthers now look to this weekend's Grand Final against the Parramatta Eels, as they hope to go back-to-back.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
