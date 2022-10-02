Young people urged to prioritise mental health on headspace Day

"Having two jobs and studying full time can be very stressful as the work and study load can be overwhelming, and there's limited time for myself. To ensure that I don't experience burnout, I always try to pause, reflect, and reconnect by giving myself a bit of time throughout the day to address and listen to my feelings. As someone with anxiety, it can be difficult to ignore my emotions as they're so intense and affect my daily life. By giving myself time, I can allow myself to refocus on my breathing, drink water and go for a walk,'' she said.