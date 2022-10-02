Blue Mountains Gazette

Young people urged to prioritise mental health on headspace Day

Updated October 2 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 10:30pm
Young people are being urged to prioritise their mental health on headspace Day. Picture supplied

Young people are being urged to slow down and take time to prioritise their mental health on headspace Day - Wednesday, October 5.

