Young people urged to prioritise mental health on headspace Day

Young people are being urged to slow down and take time to prioritise their mental health on headspace Day - Wednesday, October 5.
The theme for this year's day is 'Pause. Reflect. Reconnect'.
Uniting NSW ACT headspace primary care operations manager Melissa Farkas said it is an important date for all members of the community but particularly young people and those with young people in their lives.
"headspace Day is key for our centre as we know overcoming stigma is still a challenge for young people and their families in our community," she said.
"Having this focused day to raise awareness of headspace services and to destigmatise and normalise seeking support is important - however when it comes to speaking up about the importance of mental health and reaching out for support with our community - every day is headspace Day to us.
"This year's theme Pause. Reflect. Reconnect. resonates with us as a service as we continue connecting with the needs of our community after some very challenging years. We want our community to know that headspace centres are here for young people and that our team provide a youth friendly and inclusive service that supports young people on their journey either within headspace or to access specialised supports which best suit their journey."
Uniting headspace Katoomba Youth Advisory Committee member Abbi Lederthoug, 22, shares some insights into what makes her feel stressed and what she does to pause and reconnect.
"Having two jobs and studying full time can be very stressful as the work and study load can be overwhelming, and there's limited time for myself. To ensure that I don't experience burnout, I always try to pause, reflect, and reconnect by giving myself a bit of time throughout the day to address and listen to my feelings. As someone with anxiety, it can be difficult to ignore my emotions as they're so intense and affect my daily life. By giving myself time, I can allow myself to refocus on my breathing, drink water and go for a walk,'' she said.
"I recommend talking to a close friend, a family member or using an online service, to increase your confidence in opening up to a mental health professional about your concerning experiences. It is so important to express your feelings and concerns about yourself or others aloud."
headspace CEO Jason Trethowan said many young people in Australia have experienced several challenges over the past couple of years, including COVID-19, lockdowns, and natural disaster.
"Many of the young people coming to headspace tell us they feel busy, stressed and anxious about everyday life. That's when it can be useful to pause, to reflect on how you're feeling, and reconnect with the people and things that make you feel good," he said.
Details: headspace Katoomba is located at 37 Waratah Street, Katoomba; headspacekatoomba@uniting.org or 1800 478 626. Support is also available via phone and online counselling service eheadspace seven days a week between 9am-1am (AEST). The number is 1800 650 890.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.