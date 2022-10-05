Outdoor education has never been more important for improving student wellbeing and academic performance, but climate change is turning the outdoors into Australia's most dangerous work and play environment.
This was a key theme of the 2022 National Outdoor Education Conference at Leura's Fairmont Resort last week. About 270 delegates attended the three-day conference featuring dozens of speakers.
Renowned Finnish education expert Pasi Sahlberg spoke of the crucial role nature play has in learning and connection while other speakers addressed things like gear repair and maintenance, nutrition, bushcraft, pay and conditions, and how to deliver authentic Indigenous outdoor education.
Dr Loren Miller, the executive director of outdoor education provider Outward Bound, struggled to fight back tears as she relived the toll fires, floods and COVID had taken on her organisation in recent years. She has now won $3.7 million of federal funding to establish a national centre for outdoor risk and readiness to help make the outdoor education sector more resilient.
The conference heard outdoor education was also struggling to deal with issues like insurance and staffing, while other speakers urged the industry to do better on gender and race.
Among the select few honoured with an Outdoor Education Service Award was Blackheath's Graeme Dawes for his dedication to the Duke of Edinburgh Award program at Barker College's outdoor education centre in Mt Victoria, The Grange.
