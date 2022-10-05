Blue Mountains Gazette

2022 National Outdoor Education Conference at Leura's Fairmont Resort

By Daniel Lewis
October 5 2022 - 10:15am
Staff from Mt Victoria's The Grange at the conference include Dan Lewis, award-winner Graeme Dawes, Scott Manwaring, Liz Charlton, Noah Bruce-Allen and Charles Keene.

Outdoor education has never been more important for improving student wellbeing and academic performance, but climate change is turning the outdoors into Australia's most dangerous work and play environment.

