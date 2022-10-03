Blue Mountains Gazette

Katoomba Police search for wine and groceries thieves

BL
By B C Lewis
October 3 2022 - 10:20am
Police are searching for a wine thief who targeted a home on the Great Western Highway, near Hat Hill Road, in Blackheath.

B C Lewis

