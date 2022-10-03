Police are searching for a wine thief who targeted a home on the Great Western Highway, near Hat Hill Road, in Blackheath.
Between September 11 and 16 the house was broken into and "a large amount of wine was stolen" said Blue Mountains crime manager, Det Chief Inspector, Scott McAlpine.
Police are appealing for help from the community regarding the break and enter incident and for any footage from CCTV, dashcam, or mobile phones. Contact Katoomba Police Station on 4782 8199.
About 2pm on Wednesday September 14, a 39-year-old Katoomba man entered a supermarket on Waratah Street, Katoomba. Police claim he filled his backpack with groceries and walked out without paying.
The man then stole a shirt from a nearby clothing store, police said. Clothing store staff followed the man, until he allegedly threatened to assault them. Police were called and found the man on Merriwa Street. He was searched and arrested, after which he allegedly made threats to kill random people. The man was refused bail and is set to appear at Katoomba Local Court on October 10.
About 11.30am on Tuesday September 13, a 44-year-old man from Waitara was stopped on Lovell Street, Katoomba failing a roadside breath test. The man's drivers licence was suspended and will appear at Katoomba Local Court on October 24.
