Do you know these signs? Advertising Feature

UNWELL: With the stats at one in six of us with poor mental health at some time, caring, kindness and support is called for. Have the conversation. Photo: Shutterstock

Achieving and maintaining good mental health and wellbeing is important for everyone, but it is estimated that, at any point in time, one in six Australian workers will have a mental illness.



Mental health issues are common.

According to the Black Dog Institute, employers and workplaces can play an active and significant role in supporting the health and wellbeing of their workers, but do you know the changes to look out for if things are not going too well for someone you work with?

Increasing knowledge and understanding of mental illness is the first step to reducing stigma and improving wellbeing.

Changes in behaviour

If you notice any change in behaviour or performance in yourself, a colleague, friend, or family member, consider whether it may be due to a mental health issue.

The types of changes in behaviour could include some of the following:

Change in routines (stopping participation in sports, social activities)

Talking about unusual/disturbing thoughts

Reporting or demonstrating symptoms associated with high levels of anxiety and/or lowered mood

Lowered concentration and performance

Reduced motivation

Increased absenteeism

Social withdrawal or isolation

Decreased personal care

Use of drugs (illegal and/or legal) or alcohol

Reduced activity and energy

High levels of irritability or aggression

Mental health is defined as a state of wellbeing in which every individual realises his or her own potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully and is able to make a contribution to her or his community. - World Health Organisation, 2010

Ask the question

If you see changes like these, and you feel you can talk to the person because you know them well or have some responsibility for them, don't be afraid to ask if things are OK.



They might want to talk - or they might not - but just letting someone know that you've noticed and that you care can make an enormous difference.

Stress and depression

Stress is our body's response to a demand placed on it. Stress is often confused with anxiety, but stress is not a diagnosable mental illness; it is a normal condition experienced by everyone.

A small amount of stress from time to time is not a problem; it can even motivate us to get things done. But when stress is intense and ongoing, it can impact our physical and mental health.

Depression is something we all sense at times; when we feel low or drop in our self-worth, we feel somewhat depressed.

In most cases, we 'bounce back'. People with clinical depression, however, experience these feelings intensely, for long periods and sometimes, for no apparent reason.

If these signs persist for most of the day over two weeks and interfere with your ability to manage at home and work, you might benefit from getting an assessment by a skilled professional.

When a person experiences poor mental health, they may not be as productive as usual, but recovery generally means they will return to their full capacity at work.

Mental illness is caused by various genetic, biological, social and environmental factors.

Myths and misunderstandings about mental health can lead to stigma and can be highly damaging.