Gardeners have been preparing for the fourth Blue Mountains Edible Garden Trail.
Gardeners new to the trail recently met up with those who have been on the trail since the first event in 2018.
This year's event will be held on October 15 and 16.
Tom and Wendy Whitton of Katoomba were amongst the experienced 'trailers' who have been enthusiastic participants since the beginning.
"We liked the idea of sharing our garden and also hearing about the experience of other people with gardening in the Mountains," Mrs Whitton said.
"Our garden is quite different to other gardens - there are many parts - like a small orchard and the geese. We thought it would be interesting to other people," she added.
"And we found it interesting the questions people asked - it made us think about it more - particularly questions from people new to the Mountains or new to gardening," Mr Whitton said.
"But mostly, it was fun. We really enjoyed the experience of having conversations and meeting a wide range of people we wouldn't otherwise have met. It was all part of being and becoming a community," he added.
This year there are more than 40 gardens participating, including seven schools, with the trail stretching from Glenbrook to Mt Tomah. Many have not been on the trail before.
Tickets are available from ediblegardentrail.com and can be collected from a number of outlets up and down the Mountain.
The trail was postponed from earlier this year due to rain.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.