A semi-trailer has broken down at Mt Victoria, affecting traffic in both directions.
The incident occurred just after 9am today [Wednesday October 5] on Victoria Pass on the Great Western Highway.
Live Traffic is reporting that emergency services and a heavy vehicle tow truck are on scene and drivers should factor in extra travel time.
The Transport Management Centre says to exercise caution and expect delays with alternating "stop slow traffic conditions" in place.
