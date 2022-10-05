NSW Treasurer Matt Kean visited Springwood today [October 5] to announce more than $9 million in funding for three major projects in the Blue Mountains.
Lomatia Park in Springwood will get a new clubhouse and upgrade worth $3.5 million while $3.2 million will deliver 4.5km of walking and cycling tracks connecting key towns in the Blue Mountains.
In a boost for tourism, $2.4 million will go towards the 20km multi-day Grand Cliff Top Walk project in the Upper Mountains.
Mr Kean visited Lomatia Park in Springwood to announce the funding, which will be delivered to Blue Mountains City Council, alongside Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill and NSW Upper House MP Shayne Mallard.
The funding is part of the State Government's $5 billion WestInvest Fund.
The mayor described the funding as a "great announcement".
He said the upgrade for Lomatia Park would be warmly welcomed as the recreational facility was a "real centre for the Springwood community".
The new funding for cycleways connecting Blue Mountains villages would not only benefit local cyclists, he said.
"It is also a macro-economic investment because it will attract cyclists to the Blue Mountains and build our economy."
In a similar vein, the $2.4 million for the Grand Cliff Top Walk would boost tourism.
"The Upper Blue Mountains is the second most visited part of Sydney after the Opera House so this is an investment the whole of New South Wales and beyond will enjoy," said the mayor.
Mr Kean said the funding for the Grand Cliff Top Walk will build on work being undertaken by the NSW Government and Blue Mountains City Council to deliver key sections of the 20km, two-day walk.
"The Grand Cliff Top Walk, which is well underway thanks to joint funding from NSW National Parks and Wildlife along with Blue Mountains City Council, is the first substantial new walking track in the Blue Mountains in more than 70 years," he said.
Mr Mallard said the Grand Cliff Top Walk would diversify the tourist offering in the Blue Mountains, and will become a "spectacular global attraction".
Additional projects submitted by Blue Mountains City Council worth $13.5 million are still being assessed and will be funded if they meet all requirements under the WestInvest guidelines.
Mr Kean said these projects may be subject to final conditions, like commitments on co-funding, but he indicated progress was being made.
"We are working very constructively with council to make sure we can get those projects out the door and these guys can crack on with building them as soon as possible," he said.
The mayor Mark Greenhill said: "We're working with the government closely on the implementation of these projects. We respect the process. It is an independent process that doesn't in any way involve us politicians... We feel great confidence in that assessment process."
Mr Kean thanked the mayor for his leadership, and Blue Mountains council staff for the work they have done on the projects.
"They've been so constructive working in partnership with the State Government to deliver real quality that projects that will benefit this community and Sydneysiders who love this place as a weekend getaway... It will also ensure that it continues to drive international tourism for visitors to see this spectacular and stunning part of the world."
