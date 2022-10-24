Blue Mountains Gazette

Wentworth Falls student Mila Fisher gets Orro group scholarship at UTS

BL
By B C Lewis
October 24 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wentworth Falls student Mila Fisher grew up in a house without access to modern technology, but now she has a $21,000 scholarship to study it and a guaranteed graduate position at the end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.