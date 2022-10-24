Wentworth Falls student Mila Fisher grew up in a house without access to modern technology, but now she has a $21,000 scholarship to study it and a guaranteed graduate position at the end.
She dropped out of Katoomba High School in Year 11 to work, then started her studies again through Blue Mountains TAFE, graduating in 2020.
"The internet and computers weren't in my house growing up, because my mother as a waitress couldn't afford to have them. It wasn't a priority," Ms Fisher, 19, said.
"Being a single mum she tried her best, but getting wifi or a computer wasn't a priority. My sister and I would go to the public library and use their wifi for assessments once we were in high school, otherwise, as kids, we looked forward to going to my cousin's house where we were glued to the computers."
Ms Fisher is studying at the University of Technology Sydney, specialising in networking and cyber security, and hopes to become a role model for other young girls who may be hesitant to pursue studies in technology.
Recently she was confirmed as one of five students to earn a university scholarship from Orro Group, one of Australia's leading secure network providers. The program aims to look after students from under-represented groups and those experiencing educational barriers. She read about the scholarship on the UTS website.
"I was so nervous the night before my interview, I stayed up till 3am preparing," she said of the scholarship. "I still can't believe it."
She has two local waitressing roles to help her through university, but the money has given her an important financial buffer.
"And I really like their values as a company," she told the Gazette. "The Orro CEO told me over Zoom he came from a poor background too and couldn't afford to go to uni."
Ms Fisher said as a child she was "so intrigued by the capability of technology, specifically when it came to communication.
"The idea of being able to communicate with people via face time, email, and social media was so exciting. I've always been a social person so I found this aspect super cool."
As she got older she "got into PC [personal computer] video games [and] became more and more intrigued with how everything in my computer was working". She went on to build her first PC with the help of her partner and YouTube.
Now that she's involved in computer networking she can understand what the error messages between her computer and the server mean.
These days her mother has also come full circle, relying on technology in a manager role at a Blackheath boutique hotel.
"She is always on the computer sending work emails and doing research. Despite her initially being terrible with a computer, since her first front-of-house manager role she's got so much better and uses wifi and the computer every day.
And the cousin - whose house she relied on for access to the internet - has gone on to become a software engineer.
"She always says to me 'Thank God there's someone else who understands IT in the family'."
Ms Fisher said she "couldn't have done any of this without the support I have received. From my family, my friends, my partner and his family. I'm incredibly lucky in that regard."
