Blue Mountains City Council's mayor and Wilderness Australia have condemned the NSW government decision to declare the Warragamba Dam wall raising project state significant.
The $1 billion-plus proposal to raise the dam wall by 14 metres was declared "critically state significant infrastructure" by Premier Dominic Perrottet - as massive rain storms are set to inundate the state in coming months. The decision opens up the project to fast-track development.
Premier Perrottet announced the decision on Wednesday [October 5] as NSW faced a repeat of widespread flooding, with a month's worth of rain predicted to fall on saturated catchments in coming days.
But Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said the whole proposal was "a con job" while general manager of Wilderness Australia, Harry Burkitt, called it political.
"There are three marginal seats down there (Riverstone, Penrith and Londonderry), two that (Premier Perrottet) needs to retain. That's what this is really about," Mr Burkitt told The Guardian Australia.
"We still have no funding for evacuation routes, no action taken on development in the flood plain, and we've seen no action on adaptively managing the existing dam for flood mitigation purposes," he added.
Cr Greenhill said the decision would see the Blue Mountains World Heritage Area flooded, Aboriginal cultural heritage devastated and bring endangered species to the brink of destruction. He said the move placed the world heritage status and tourism at risk.
"Raising the Warragamba Dam wall is also a conscious move that places world heritage of the Blue Mountains at risk. That will risk our local economy and jobs because many overseas tourists come to our area based on our world heritage status."
He said the dam wall raising could not protect residents from flooding in the face of the oncoming La Nia event, because the dam wall would not be raised for some years.
"Raising the wall will have minimal effect when it does occur because much of the flooding happens downstream of Warragamba. This is nothing more than a political move that has very little real effect and seeks to cover up years of neglect."
The mayor drew attention to options being ignored such as "proper flood escape routes, grading of roads, a buy-back scheme for homes in the flood plain and no further development in flood prone areas".
"Raising Warragamba Dam wall as some sort of panacea is nothing but a con job. Even the Insurance Council of Australia has condemned this plan. At the end of the day this is much more about overdeveloping the flood plain than flood mitigation."
Wilderness Australia's Harry Burkitt claimed that the decision meant the project's planning approval decision can not be scrutinised by the community under NSW planning and environment law in court.
Mr Perrottet said in the case of another major flooding event in the Hawkesbury-Nepean area, raising the dam wall would reduce those properties affected from 15,000 to 5000.
And the number of people needing to be evacuated would be reduced from around 90,000 to 14,000, the premier said. Proper checks and balances would take place.
with AAP
