Blue Mountains Gazette

Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill condemns NSW Government decision to call dam wall raising critically state significant

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated October 5 2022 - 11:04pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet inspect the Warragamba Dam. Picture Facebook

Blue Mountains City Council's mayor and Wilderness Australia have condemned the NSW government decision to declare the Warragamba Dam wall raising project state significant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.