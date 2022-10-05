Blue Mountains Gazette

Warragamba Dam wall rise now 'critical'

By Phoebe Loomes and Maureen Dettre
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:31am, first published 4:36am
Raising the dam wall will help future-proof western Sydney from flood risks, the premier says. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

The $1 billion-plus proposal to raise the Warragamba Dam wall has been declared critical state infrastructure, opening up the project to fast-track development.

