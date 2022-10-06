After surviving the hit to the arts sector caused by COVID-19 lockdowns, Blue Mountains creative arts business Fusion Boutique is in the running for a series of major awards.
As well as being a finalist for the third year in a row in the Western Sydney Awards, Fusion Boutique is a finalist in the Woman in Performing and Creative Arts category in this year's Western Sydney Women Awards.
The business is also a finalist 2022 Australian Ladies in Business Initiative Awards, due to be held on October 29, and in the Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards in the performing arts categories
"I am beyond thrilled to learn of all the finalist selections and I am hopeful for the next stages as I am in amongst some other very strong contenders in each award category," said sold trader of Fusion Boutique, Charity Mirrow.
"I feel so privileged to be a finalist in all the four platforms and receive recognition for my ongoing work and continued drive in bolstering the creative arts scene, and the continuing perseverance needed, especially through the unprecedented events that we have faced over the previous years."
Fusion Boutique is a finalist in the Enduring Business category of the Australian Ladies in Business Initiative Awards.
"This is based on the longevity of my endeavours, and my ongoing community involvement and the support of others in business," said Ms Mirrow.
"I have been presenting and promoting live entertainment and unique events in the Blue Mountains for over 13 years. In this time, I have provided high calibre live music experiences to local audiences 'in their own backyard', while providing artists with wonderful, respectful opportunities and bringing vital overnight tourism to the region."
The Western Sydney Woman in Performing and Creative Arts Award is dedicated to the entire performing arts and creative arts sector.
"It recognises woman who have pioneered, succeeded in or positively impacted the industry and community. They are looking for woman with creativity, community and also business savvy in their approach to making a difference in these sectors," said Ms Mirrow.
The Western Sydney Awards for Business Excellence provides a platform to recognise the businesses and professionals who are actively driving the Greater Western Sydney region to new heights.
Fusion Boutique has been selected as an Excellence in Arts and Culture finalist for the third year running.
For more details on Fusion Boutique visit: www.fusionboutique.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.