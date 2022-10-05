Expect delays: Emergency roadwork at Hawkesbury Lookout

Emergency roadwork has begun near the Hawkesbury Lookout.
Live Traffic is reporting that those travelling on Hawkesbury Road at Hawkesbury Heights should expect delays.
The roadwork started yesterday and was still in progress this morning.
Traffic is affected in both directions.
Transport for NSW is advising to be allow for extra travel time as alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions are in place.
