Leading not-for-profit disability services provider, Sylvanvale, celebrated its 75th anniversary with a reception at NSW Government House on September 29.
Hosted by Sylvanvale patron, NSW Governor Margaret Beazley, the reception was just one of the events to mark the organisation's milestone. Parties for participants, families and staff are also being held at the Sylvanvale's 42 locations, including in the Blue Mountains.
Sylvanvale - or the Handicapped Children's Centre as it was first known - was founded in 1947 by five families who wanted to give their children with a disability a better life. As their children grew and the demand for Sylvanvale's services increased, the supports Sylvanvale offered adapted to meet the needs of the community.
Today Sylvanvale supports more than 750 children and adults throughout Sydney and the Blue Mountains to live and participate in their community, as they choose.
Sylvanvale chief executive officer, Leanne Fretten, said: "Sylvanvale has very strong connections with the community - its very foundation was and is in the community. Sylvanvale's relationships have been one of the keys to its longevity and success in achieving its purpose of enabling independence for people living with disability. Our enormous thanks to all the people we support, their families and carers, staff and supporters for being an integral part of Sylvanvale's proud history."
Ms Fretten said Sylvanvale's history includes a strong relationship with the Blue Mountains.
"We commenced our longstanding and strong relationship with the Blue Mountains community in 1963, when we opened our first residential property - called Rainbow Lodge - in Katoomba. We now support and empower around 90 people in the Blue Mountains and Western Sydney to live the life they want to live."
To find out more about Sylvanvale's 75-year history, visit: https://www.sylvanvale.com.au/news/celebrating-75-years-of-sylvanvale/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.