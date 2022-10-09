Blue Mountains Gazette

Commemorative plaques installed on Long Tan Memorial Bridge in Springwood

October 9 2022 - 3:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McKay, Vice President and Secretary, Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans Association; Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill; and Jack Lake, President, Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Force Inc. Picture supplied

Two plaques have been installed commemorating the dedication of the Long Tan Memorial Bridge in Springwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.