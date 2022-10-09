"The Vietnam War was a very divisive part of our history, but irrespective of that Australia lost over 550 men killed in action," he said. "The battle of Long Tan is a major part of our military history, and it is important to remember this battle and pay our respects to all who served there, and to those who are still suffering as a result. To see commemorations such as these plaques on display makes us (veterans) feel cared for and remembered by our community."