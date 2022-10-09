Two plaques have been installed commemorating the dedication of the Long Tan Memorial Bridge in Springwood.
The State Government-owned bridge was officially named on August 17, 2003 - the 37th anniversary of the Vietnam War battle - by Blue Mountains MP Bob Debus.
The Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans Association approached Blue Mountains City Council in August 2022 to see if commemorative plaques could be added to each side of the bridge's span.
Chris McKay, Vice President and Secretary of the Association, said the Vietnam Veterans were very proud when the bridge was named after the historically significant battle and wanted to complete the project in commemoration of, as the plaques state, "all who served, suffered or died during or after the war in Vietnam".
"The Vietnam War was a very divisive part of our history, but irrespective of that Australia lost over 550 men killed in action," he said. "The battle of Long Tan is a major part of our military history, and it is important to remember this battle and pay our respects to all who served there, and to those who are still suffering as a result. To see commemorations such as these plaques on display makes us (veterans) feel cared for and remembered by our community."
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "Council is proud to commemorate the valiant efforts of those who served at the Battle of Long Tan and in all Australia's military operations; as well as acknowledge the ongoing pain and trauma suffered by many of our veterans. We hope this gesture helps remind our service men and women that they are valued and appreciated."
Mr McKay said: "Council has been exceptional in the assistance they have given in both supporting our proposal to name the bridge and in helping the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans Association have the plaques commissioned and affixed to the bridge."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.