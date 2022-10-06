Sheila Thomas' wonderful Australian story - A Stitch in Time - will be featured at Glenbrook Cinema on Sunday, October 23, as the next Rotary charity movie.
An ode to the power of community and friendships that come from unexpected places, the story will inspire audiences of all ages.
It is a heartwarming tale about a former dress maker who reinvents herself after befriending a young Chinese fashion designer.
The outstanding Australian cast includes Maggie Blinco, Hoa Xuande, Glenn Shorrock, Belinda Giblin and John Gregg.
Monday, October 24, is World Polio Day and Lower Blue Mountains Rotary Club will donate all proceeds to Rotary International's End Polio Now campaign which promises to rid the world of the Polio virus within the next three years.
Rotary president Bruce Bailey said the club maintains the price of tickets for charity screenings at $20 to ensure special treats are affordable for all members of the community in these times of cost of living increases.
"The price includes the movie ticket, finger food and light refreshments. Doors open at 6 pm, with seating at 7.15 and movie at 7.30 pm," he said.
"We are very grateful to Fiona and Ben Curran for their ongoing support of Rotary projects."
Bookings are now available on line via Try booking - https://www.trybooking.com/CCQFJ.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.