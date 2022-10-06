Blue Mountains Gazette

Australian story A Stitch in Time for next Rotary charity Glenbrook Cinema movie night

Updated October 6 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:36am
Liebe (Maggie Blinco) with Hamish (Hoa Xuande) in a scene from the film A Stitch in Time.

Sheila Thomas' wonderful Australian story - A Stitch in Time - will be featured at Glenbrook Cinema on Sunday, October 23, as the next Rotary charity movie.

