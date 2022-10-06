Train delays on Blue Mountains line due to wet weather

Trains are running late due to wet weather and flooding on the tracks at Central.
NSW Transport reported on Friday morning [October 7] "your travel time will take longer than usual and service gaps will occur on these lines".
Commuters are being advised to check transport apps and www.transportnsw.info for real-time updates and other transport options where required.
Transport has also issued a wet weather warning.
"With wet weather please be careful and take extra care while on stations and trains as surfaces may be slippery."
