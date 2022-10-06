Blue Mountains Gazette

Train delays on Blue Mountains line

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated October 6 2022 - 8:16am, first published 7:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trains are running late due to wet weather and flooding on the tracks at Central earlier today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.